Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Gardaí appeal for information following fatal collision in Monaghan

Gardaí are appealing for information, witnesses or footage following a fatal single-vehicle road collision yesterday in Monaghan.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the incident which happened on the R187 at Inishammon, Smithboro.

The sole occupant of the car, a man in his 30s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The road remains closed pending technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R187 at Inishammon, Co. Monaghan, on Wednesday 28th January 2026 between 7.15pm and 8.15pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on (047) 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Top Stories

house construction
News, Audio, Top Stories

681 homes completed in Donegal in 2025

29 January 2026
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters – Ep 281. O’Reilly’s: Ballybofey-based sports and leisurewear company scoring on and off the field

29 January 2026
taoiseach
News

Taoiseach attends conference marking 100 years of radio in Ireland

29 January 2026
JOB SPOT TEMPLATE-DLDC
News, Audio

DLDC Launches Social Enterprise Strategy 2025 to 2028

29 January 2026
