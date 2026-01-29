Gardaí appeal for information following fatal collision in Monaghan

Gardaí are appealing for information, witnesses or footage following a fatal single-vehicle road collision yesterday in Monaghan.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the incident which happened on the R187 at Inishammon, Smithboro.

The sole occupant of the car, a man in his 30s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The road remains closed pending technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R187 at Inishammon, Co. Monaghan, on Wednesday 28th January 2026 between 7.15pm and 8.15pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on (047) 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.