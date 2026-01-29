Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Gardaí renew appeal on 21st anniversary of Shaun Duffy murder

Gardaí are re-issuing an appeal for information on the 21st anniversary of the murder of Shaun Duffy of Meenacross.

The 36-year-old was a local man who lived in a bungalow just outside Dungloe.

Mr. Duffy worked as an undertaker and a mechanic, and had a keen interest in motor racing and horse sales.

He had been socialising in the Strand View Bar in Maghery on Friday, 28th January 2005, celebrating his younger brother Kevin’s birthday with friends and family.

After leaving the pub, Shaun continued socialising at his mother’s home in Meenacross, Dungloe, before returning to his own house at approximately 2.30am.

Shaun was attacked and fatally wounded in his home in the early hours of Saturday, 29th January.

His body was discovered shortly before 2.30pm later that afternoon.

The investigation team at Milford Garda Station has thanked those who have already provided valuable information and assistance.

Gardaí believe there are still people who have yet to come forward and who may now be in a position to provide information they could not share at the time.

They stress that all information will be treated with absolute confidentiality.

