League title the aim for Derry City ahead of new LOI Premier Division season

Shamrock Rovers and Derry City will light the touchpaper on the 2026 League Of Ireland season when they meet in the President’s Cup Final at Tallaght Stadium on Saturday.

Rovers, having done the league and cup double last season, will be hoping to lay down an early marker this weekend with a lot of talk about an oncoming title challenge from The Candy Stripes.

Among other notable signings, Tiernan Lynch has managed to secure the signatures of brothers James and Patrick McClean.

Speaking to Martin Holmes ahead of this Saturday’s game, James McClean says the aim is very clear for the season ahead…

James’ brother Patrick is in his third stint at The Ryan McBride Brandywell – He told Martin he returns with a new-found maturity and is raring to get started…

Michael Duffy won the LOI Player Of The Season in 2025 and says there’s no reason why Derry can’t put forward a legitimate title charge this year…

Derry City Manager Tiernan Lynch is heading into his second season in charge and says it’s important to portray the city’s identity on the pitch, which will be bolstered by the arrival of local lads James and Patrick McClean…