Michelle Ferguson reflects on Pobalscoil Gaoth Dobhair’s national title win

The girls of Pobalscoil Gaoth Dobhair were crowned two-in-a-row FAI Schools Senior B Cup (U20, Small Schools) Champions yesterday.

Two goals from Lily Nic Ruairi and one each from Anne Nic A Bhaird and Aoife Nic Aoidh gave the Donegal school a 4-0 win in Athlone to retain the title they won last year.

Speaking to Highland’s Mark Gallagher on The Score this week, Pobalscoil Gaoth Dobhair manager Michelle Ferguson says the success at national level has taken a lot of hard work from a lot of people…