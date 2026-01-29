New report calls for urgent support for defective block homeowners in debt

A new report by MABS, titled “Between a Rock and a Hard Place”, highlights the financial strain facing homeowners affected by defective concrete blocks who are also in mortgage arrears.

It outlines how ongoing structural damage and delays in remediation are combining to increase pressure and anxiety for families across the west and north west.

The report finds the two issues are closely linked and that current systems do not provide enough support, certainty or breathing space for those affected.

Karl Cronin, Regional Manager at MABS says the service regularly sees families struggling to keep their homes while living with the trauma of severe structural damage.

MABS is calling for a joined up response, including the creation of a single independent body to oversee both the remediation scheme and the mortgage arrears process.

This body would allow families time to resolve issues, make fair decisions in complex cases, including where repossession is being considered, and provide clear public information so people know what to expect and when.

The report also proposes 19 additional recommendations, calling for simple yet important fixes that would make a difference. These include: