Record €544 million invested in Ireland’s screen industry last year

Last year a record-breaking €544 million was invested in the economy across the screen industry.

Screen Ireland is funding 87 new projects this year, including 22 feature films, 17 documentaries, 13 TV dramas and animated series, and over 30 short films.

Among them is ‘Skintown’, a feature film adapted from a book about two friends attempting to escape their small-town life in Northern Ireland following the IRA ceasefire.

Derry Girls actress Jamie Lee O’Donnell stars in the film and says Irish actors are receiving lots of love on the global stage: