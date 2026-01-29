Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Record €544 million invested in Ireland’s screen industry last year

Source: @jamie.ee.od on Instagram

Last year a record-breaking €544 million was invested in the economy across the screen industry.

Screen Ireland is funding 87 new projects this year, including 22 feature films, 17 documentaries, 13 TV dramas and animated series, and over 30 short films.

Among them is ‘Skintown’, a feature film adapted from a book about two friends attempting to escape their small-town life in Northern Ireland following the IRA ceasefire.

Derry Girls actress Jamie Lee O’Donnell stars in the film and says Irish actors are receiving lots of love on the global stage:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Source: @jamie.ee.od on Instagram
News

Record €544 million invested in Ireland’s screen industry last year

29 January 2026
roadworks
News, Top Stories

£680,000 resurfacing works to begin on Strand Road in Derry

29 January 2026
police
News, Top Stories

Organised Crime Branch conducts searches in Creggan

29 January 2026
Screenshot 2026-01-29 143247
News

Emergency drainage works may cause delays and diversions in Burnfoot

29 January 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Source: @jamie.ee.od on Instagram
News

Record €544 million invested in Ireland’s screen industry last year

29 January 2026
roadworks
News, Top Stories

£680,000 resurfacing works to begin on Strand Road in Derry

29 January 2026
police
News, Top Stories

Organised Crime Branch conducts searches in Creggan

29 January 2026
Screenshot 2026-01-29 143247
News

Emergency drainage works may cause delays and diversions in Burnfoot

29 January 2026
Catherina Gunne
Audio, News, Top Stories

Gardai launch road safety campaign for St Bridget’s holiday weekend

29 January 2026
st eunans college
Top Stories, Audio, News

Anger at exclusion of St Eunan’s College from latest schools funding announcement

29 January 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube