£500 million investment strategy to transform Derry and Strabane over next decade

A multi-million-pound capital investment plan has been approved by Derry City and Strabane District Council in a special meeting yesterday.

The report highlights over £130 million in recently completed projects and outlines a fully funded portfolio worth more than £500 million, set to progress through design and onsite delivery over the next 8 to 10 years.

The strategy is anchored by the City Deal and Inclusive Future Fund programme, with over £300 million committed to projects including innovation centres at Ulster University, new medical research facilities at Altnagelvin, regeneration of the Central Riverfront, the Walled City, the DNA Museum, and Strabane Town Centre.

Two major leisure projects in Templemore and Strabane, with a combined investment of £144 million, are moving into detailed design.

In addition, £68 million is earmarked for community-focused projects, including greenway infrastructure such as the Stradowen Greenway, the Derry to Muff route, and the Bay Road bridge.

