£500 million investment strategy to transform Derry and Strabane over next decade

A multi-million-pound capital investment plan has been approved by Derry City and Strabane District Council in a special meeting yesterday.

The report highlights over £130 million in recently completed projects and outlines a fully funded portfolio worth more than £500 million, set to progress through design and onsite delivery over the next 8 to 10 years.

The strategy is anchored by the City Deal and Inclusive Future Fund programme, with over £300 million committed to projects including innovation centres at Ulster University, new medical research facilities at Altnagelvin, regeneration of the Central Riverfront, the Walled City, the DNA Museum, and Strabane Town Centre.

Two major leisure projects in Templemore and Strabane, with a combined investment of £144 million, are moving into detailed design.

In addition, £68 million is earmarked for community-focused projects, including greenway infrastructure such as the Stradowen Greenway, the Derry to Muff route, and the Bay Road bridge.

The report in full can be read HERE.

Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show

The Greg Hughes Show Friday 30/01/26

30 January 2026
iphone 14 phone camera social media smartphone
News, Audio, Top Stories

Senator Flynn says young people must be included in social media policy discussions

30 January 2026
Greg Hughes POD
Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Podcast: Episode 4 – The High Cost of Speed – Clarice Rice’s Story

30 January 2026
donna harper
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mother of Creeslough victim to speak at Bloody Sunday anniversary event in Derry

30 January 2026
Advertisement

