Councillor urges inclusion of defective concrete apartments in €2.5 billion repair bill

A €2.5 billion repair scheme for defective Celtic Tiger-era apartments is set to come before the Dáil in the coming months.

Between 50 and 80% of apartments built between 1991 and 2013 were found to have fire safety, structural, or water ingress defects.

Cllr Joy Beard is calling for provisions to be included in the bill for apartments with defective concrete, saying owners must not be left behind again.

According to the Irish Independent, the legislation is expected to be introduced in the first half of the year:

