Galway International Rally Preview with Rory Kennedy – “Devine is the man to watch”

Three-in-a-row Donegal International Rally winners and reigning Irish Tarmac Champions Callum Devine & Noel O’Sullivan lead the entry list for this weekend’s season-opener at the Galway International Rally.

A strong Donegal contingent features prominently among Galway’s top seeds.

Two-time Junior WRC event-winner Eamonn Kelly makes his Toyota Yaris Rally2 debut while David Kelly will be eager to carry his momentum forward from a year in which he came close to his maiden rally win.

The Boyle family look to continue their strong finish to 2025, with Declan, Michael, and Matthew all starting in Rally2 machinery.

Highland’s Oisin Kelly has been speaking with rally legend Rory Kennedy to look ahead to the action, but they started the chat about last weekend’s local interest in the World Rally Championship…