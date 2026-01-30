Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Initiative to build up an archive of stories from those who migrated to and from Donegal

Donegal County Museum and the County Archives Service have launched a project to record and preserve the experiences and perspectives of both new communities and returned emigrants.

It’s envisaged the ‘Our Voices Together: Stories of Migration to and from Donegal’ project will document an important intercultural oral history which captures and celebrates the diverse migration experiences of communities throughout County Donegal.

The 6-month project will collaborate with local organisations and groups to engage new communities and returned Irish emigrants with the intention of gathering, preserving, and sharing their migration stories, with a view towards producing an exhibition and an archive.

Niamh Brennan is an archivist with Donegal County Council……………..

 

 

You can listen to the full conversation here –

 

Release in full –

‘Our Voices Together: Stories of Migration to and from Donegal’ is an intercultural oral history and heritage project aiming to capture and celebrate the diverse migration experiences of communities throughout County Donegal.

Led by community engagement organisation Workhouse Union, in partnership with Donegal County Council’s Museum and Archives Services, the 16-month project will collaborate with local organisations and groups to engage new communities and returned Irish emigrants. Together, they will gather, preserve, and share migration stories through arts-led creative engagement methods that explore traditional skills, intangible culture, and crafts as starting points for storytelling and cultural exchange. There will also be a schools engagement programme. The final phase will focus on creating a legacy through exhibition and archive development.

This project is supported by PEACEPLUS, a programme managed by the Special EU programmes Body (SEUPB).

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot 2026-01-30 163101
News, Audio, Top Stories

Initiative to build up an archive of stories from those who migrated to and from Donegal

30 January 2026
Emerald Airlines Donegal
News, Audio, Top Stories

Doherty seeks meeting with Transport Minister to discuss proposed changes to Donegal – Dublin flight times

30 January 2026
Homeless Dec 2025
News, Top Stories

Slight drop in homelessness figures recorded at the end of December

30 January 2026
trolley Watch
News, Top Stories

Almost 1,900 admitted patients spent time without beds in NW hospitals during January

30 January 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot 2026-01-30 163101
News, Audio, Top Stories

Initiative to build up an archive of stories from those who migrated to and from Donegal

30 January 2026
Emerald Airlines Donegal
News, Audio, Top Stories

Doherty seeks meeting with Transport Minister to discuss proposed changes to Donegal – Dublin flight times

30 January 2026
Homeless Dec 2025
News, Top Stories

Slight drop in homelessness figures recorded at the end of December

30 January 2026
trolley Watch
News, Top Stories

Almost 1,900 admitted patients spent time without beds in NW hospitals during January

30 January 2026
hospital - doctor
News, Audio

People Before Profit proposes end to mandatory 72-hour abortion delay

30 January 2026
Senator Manus Boyle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Senator Boyle calls for air ambulance to be assigned to Donegal

30 January 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube