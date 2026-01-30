Initiative to build up an archive of stories from those who migrated to and from Donegal

Donegal County Museum and the County Archives Service have launched a project to record and preserve the experiences and perspectives of both new communities and returned emigrants.

Niamh Brennan is an archivist with Donegal County Council……………..

You can listen to the full conversation here –

‘Our Voices Together: Stories of Migration to and from Donegal’ is an intercultural oral history and heritage project aiming to capture and celebrate the diverse migration experiences of communities throughout County Donegal.

Led by community engagement organisation Workhouse Union, in partnership with Donegal County Council’s Museum and Archives Services, the 16-month project will collaborate with local organisations and groups to engage new communities and returned Irish emigrants. Together, they will gather, preserve, and share migration stories through arts-led creative engagement methods that explore traditional skills, intangible culture, and crafts as starting points for storytelling and cultural exchange. There will also be a schools engagement programme. The final phase will focus on creating a legacy through exhibition and archive development.

This project is supported by PEACEPLUS, a programme managed by the Special EU programmes Body (SEUPB).