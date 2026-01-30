Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Irish Rural Link says the threat of rural depopulation is very real

The government’s being urged to act to preserve small towns and villages in rural areas, with Irish Rural Link warning the ongoing decline in pupil numbers in primary schools must be addressed and reversed.

The network says the falling numbers reflect deeper structural challenges that threaten not only the schools themselves, but also the long-term viability of rural communities.

Chief Executive Seamus Boland says the government response must review employment patterns in rural areas, the availability of appropriate housing, and also childcare provision.

Mr Boland says the threat of rural depopulation is more real than ever before…….

 

You can access a longer version of that interview here –

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

roads policing car
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai promise a high visibility presence all over Donegal for the holiday weekend

30 January 2026
Irish-Rural-Link
News, Audio, Top Stories

Irish Rural Link says the threat of rural depopulation is very real

30 January 2026
Service Delivery Plan
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC must give more priority to the small jobs that people want to see done – McDermott

30 January 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday January 29th

29 January 2026
Advertisement

Related News

roads policing car
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai promise a high visibility presence all over Donegal for the holiday weekend

30 January 2026
Irish-Rural-Link
News, Audio, Top Stories

Irish Rural Link says the threat of rural depopulation is very real

30 January 2026
Service Delivery Plan
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC must give more priority to the small jobs that people want to see done – McDermott

30 January 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday January 29th

29 January 2026
Source: @jamie.ee.od on Instagram
News

Record €544 million invested in Ireland’s screen industry last year

29 January 2026
roadworks
News, Top Stories

£680,000 resurfacing works to begin on Strand Road in Derry

29 January 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube