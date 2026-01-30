Irish Rural Link says the threat of rural depopulation is very real

The government’s being urged to act to preserve small towns and villages in rural areas, with Irish Rural Link warning the ongoing decline in pupil numbers in primary schools must be addressed and reversed.

The network says the falling numbers reflect deeper structural challenges that threaten not only the schools themselves, but also the long-term viability of rural communities.

Chief Executive Seamus Boland says the government response must review employment patterns in rural areas, the availability of appropriate housing, and also childcare provision.

Mr Boland says the threat of rural depopulation is more real than ever before…….

