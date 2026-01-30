Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Mother of Creeslough victim to speak at Bloody Sunday anniversary event in Derry

The mother of a victim of the Creeslough tragedy will speak at a Derry event tomorrow marking the 54th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

The gathering will bring together families and campaigners affected by major incidents including the Creeslough explosion, Bloody Sunday, the Stardust fire, the Hillsborough disaster, the Post Office Horizon IT scandal, and the Ballymurphy massacre to share their experiences seeking accountability.

Donna Harper, whose 14-year-old daughter Leona died in Creeslough over three years ago, will address the event.

She previously met briefly with Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan but says a full meeting with all affected families is needed:

