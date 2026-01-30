Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
People Before Profit proposes end to mandatory 72-hour abortion delay

A bill to abolish the three day waiting period for an abortion on request has been introduced in the Dáil.

The legislation, introduced by People Before Profit, is not being opposed by the Government at the first stage.

As a result of the Repeal the Eight Referendum in 2018, termination of pregnancy up to 12 weeks on request was legalised.

The current legislation includes a mandatory 72-hour delay before a second appointment to access abortion.

Karen Sugrue, Psychotherapist and Sociology Lecturer at TUS says the waiting period should be removed:

