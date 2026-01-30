Senator Boyle calls for air ambulance to be assigned to Donegal

A Donegal Senator says it is only fair that the county has an air ambulance assigned after it has emerged that the Government is to procure four new helicopters.

Senator Boyle raised the issue in the Seanad yesterday during the Order of Business, but says it is a cause he has long lobbied for even before his election.

He emphasises that given the size of Donegal, having an air ambulance based locally could significantly reduce response times and save lives, suggesting Finner headquarters as a suitable base: