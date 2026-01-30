Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Senator Boyle calls for air ambulance to be assigned to Donegal

A Donegal Senator says it is only fair that the county has an air ambulance assigned after it has emerged that the Government is to procure four new helicopters.

Senator Boyle raised the issue in the Seanad yesterday during the Order of Business, but says it is a cause he has long lobbied for even before his election.

He emphasises that given the size of Donegal, having an air ambulance based locally could significantly reduce response times and save lives, suggesting Finner headquarters as a suitable base:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Senator Manus Boyle
Audio, News, Top Stories

Senator Boyle calls for air ambulance to be assigned to Donegal

30 January 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show

The Greg Hughes Show Friday 30/01/26

30 January 2026
iphone 14 phone camera social media smartphone
News, Audio, Top Stories

Senator Flynn says young people must be included in social media policy discussions

30 January 2026
Greg Hughes POD
Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Podcast: Episode 4 – The High Cost of Speed – Clarice Rice’s Story

30 January 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Senator Manus Boyle
Audio, News, Top Stories

Senator Boyle calls for air ambulance to be assigned to Donegal

30 January 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show

The Greg Hughes Show Friday 30/01/26

30 January 2026
iphone 14 phone camera social media smartphone
News, Audio, Top Stories

Senator Flynn says young people must be included in social media policy discussions

30 January 2026
Greg Hughes POD
Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Podcast: Episode 4 – The High Cost of Speed – Clarice Rice’s Story

30 January 2026
donna harper
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mother of Creeslough victim to speak at Bloody Sunday anniversary event in Derry

30 January 2026
derry img
News, Top Stories

£500 million investment strategy to transform Derry and Strabane over next decade

30 January 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube