Senator Flynn says young people must be included in social media policy discussions

Young people should be consulted rather than blamed when it comes to social media use, says Donegal Senator Eileen Flynn.

She emphasised that accountability must rest with large social media platforms that host naked images, including those of children and AI-generated content.

Senator Flynn also criticised Tánaiste Simon Harris for his recent comments on introducing an under-16 social media ban during this mornings Friday Panel on The Greg Hughes Show:

Aontú Chairperson in Donegal, Rebecca McDaid, says responsibility cannot be placed on young people for issues on social media and that the matter must be addressed by adults:

