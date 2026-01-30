Slight drop in homelessness figures recorded at the end of December

There’s been a small fall in the number of homeless people both regionally and nationally according to the government’s latest figures, which have just been published.

Figures published today by the Department of Housing show 155 adults were without a home in the North West at the end of December, down 9 on the November figure of 164, a fall of just over 5%.

Of those, 43 were in Donegal, two less than the 45 recorded in December .

30 families were registered as homeless in the North West at the end of last month, the same as the November figured, while the number of dependent children in need of accommodation rose by three to 56, up 5%.

Nationally, 16,734 people were recorded as being homeless in December, down 1.5% on the November figure.

Of those, 5188 were children, a month on month fall of 2.5%.

You can access the full report HERE