Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Strabane & Dergview to go head-to-head in local derby – Preview with Liam McMenamin & Andrew Sproule

Strabane AFC

There’s a big west Tyrone derby in soccer this weekend as Dergview host Strabane Athletic at Darragh Park in Castlederg in the NIFL Premier Intermediate League.

When the sides met earlier in the season it ended 2-2 apiece at the Melvin Park Arena in Strabane.

Both teams are mid-table but there is still time to move up the league ladder and Highland’s Chris Ashmore has been getting the views from both camps ahead of this Saturday’s game.

First up, he spoke to Liam McMenamin, the captain of Strabane Athletic, who go into the game on the run of good form under recently appointed manager Mo Mahon…

 

Dergview have been pretty active in the transfer window in recent weeks and will be hoping to continue their fairly good home form – their manager Andrew Sproule has also been speaking with Chris Ashmore…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show

The Greg Hughes Show Friday 30/01/26

30 January 2026
iphone 14 phone camera social media smartphone
News, Audio, Top Stories

Senator Flynn says young people must be included in social media policy discussions

30 January 2026
Greg Hughes POD
Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Podcast: Episode 4 – The High Cost of Speed – Clarice Rice’s Story

30 January 2026
donna harper
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mother of Creeslough victim to speak at Bloody Sunday anniversary event in Derry

30 January 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show

The Greg Hughes Show Friday 30/01/26

30 January 2026
iphone 14 phone camera social media smartphone
News, Audio, Top Stories

Senator Flynn says young people must be included in social media policy discussions

30 January 2026
Greg Hughes POD
Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Podcast: Episode 4 – The High Cost of Speed – Clarice Rice’s Story

30 January 2026
donna harper
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mother of Creeslough victim to speak at Bloody Sunday anniversary event in Derry

30 January 2026
derry img
News, Top Stories

£500 million investment strategy to transform Derry and Strabane over next decade

30 January 2026
apartment
News, Audio, Top Stories

Councillor urges inclusion of defective concrete apartments in €2.5 billion repair bill

30 January 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube