Strabane & Dergview to go head-to-head in local derby – Preview with Liam McMenamin & Andrew Sproule

There’s a big west Tyrone derby in soccer this weekend as Dergview host Strabane Athletic at Darragh Park in Castlederg in the NIFL Premier Intermediate League.

When the sides met earlier in the season it ended 2-2 apiece at the Melvin Park Arena in Strabane.

Both teams are mid-table but there is still time to move up the league ladder and Highland’s Chris Ashmore has been getting the views from both camps ahead of this Saturday’s game.

First up, he spoke to Liam McMenamin, the captain of Strabane Athletic, who go into the game on the run of good form under recently appointed manager Mo Mahon…

Dergview have been pretty active in the transfer window in recent weeks and will be hoping to continue their fairly good home form – their manager Andrew Sproule has also been speaking with Chris Ashmore…