Uisce Eireann lifts Lough Mourne restrictions

Statement in full –

Friday, 30 January, 2026: Uisce Éireann can confirm that the nighttime water restrictions on the Lough Mourne Public Water Supply have now been lifted. The measures had been necessary due to critically low reservoir levels across the supply zone, driven by increased demand and several bursts on the network.

During this period, operations crews worked extensively across the network to identify and repair leaks and to manage reservoir levels. Uisce Éireann has also deployed leak detection crews to accelerate identification and repair of issues on the network.

Thanks to improved reservoir conditions and the successful repair of leaks, these restrictions are no longer required. Uisce Éireann acknowledges the inconvenience caused and thanks all customers for their cooperation during the period of reduced supply.

Uisce Éireann’s Damien O’Sullivan praised communities in Twin Towns, Crossroads, Convoy, Lifford, Rossgier, and surrounding areas for being mindful of their water use and explained that water levels continue to be reviewed daily.

“As we approach the busy bank holiday weekend, customers are encouraged to continue using water wisely. Even small daily savings can collectively make a significant difference to maintaining stable supply levels, particularly during periods of high demand.”

Customers can help conserve water by not running taps needlessly, taking showers instead of baths and postponing using dishwashers and washing machines where possible. Customers can also find useful water saving tips on our website www.water.ie/conserve. This also includes an easy-to-use conservation calculator so you can work out how much water you are currently saving and how to conserve even more.

Uisce Éireann continues to keep customers informed across multiple platforms 24/7 and we encourage customers to engage with us through our website, X channel @IWCare, and through our customer care helpline which is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.