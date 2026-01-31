DCC launching its ‘Get Smart About Energy Toolkit’

Donegal Council has devised a ‘Get Smart About Energy Toolkit’, with equipment designed to help people boost efficiency and reduce their energy bills.

The kits can be borrowed through the county’s library network.

As part of the iniative, the council is launching a new ‘Get Smart About Energy’ guide.

The guide which is written in easy-to-understand language explains how to use the equipment in the library’s Home Energy Kits.

The Home Energy Saving Kits, are available for the public to borrow for free from local libraries across Donegal. They’re designed to empower homeowners and tenants to take control of their energy consumption, potentially reducing energy bills by up to 20%.

Each kit contains practical tools that address key areas of energy use—space heating, hot water, and electricity consumption. The kits are available free to library members, for a loan period of one week. Interested residents should contact their local library branch or visit donegallibrary.ie to reserve a kit.

The guide is being launched and demonstrated at Buncrana Community Library on Tuesday February 10th, with further workshops in Ballyshannon, the Twin Towns, Letterkenny and Gaoth Dobhair.

Get Smart About Energy Toolkit Now Available to Help Residents Slash Bills and Boost Efficiency

The Get Smart About Energy guide also contains information on Donegal County Council’s North West Energy Agency. This agency is a one stop shop to assist homeowners and business owners on how to make their homes and buildings more energy efficient.