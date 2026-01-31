Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Derry City claim President’s Cup with victory over Shamrock Rovers

Photo:@derrycityfc on X

Derry City have won this season’s President’s Cup.

The Candystripes held on to beat double champions Shamrock Rovers 1-0 in the curtain raiser this evening.

Darragh Markey’s goal proved the difference at Tallaght Stadium.

Candle
News

Pedestrian killed in crash in Kildare

31 January 2026
623402675_1220774200235652_2394099580229648808_n
News, Top Stories

Two drivers arrested in Letterkenny for drug driving

31 January 2026
children
News

Nearly 75% of people support under-16 social media ban

31 January 2026
candle
News

Man (50s) killed and two women (60s) injured in Dublin assault

31 January 2026
