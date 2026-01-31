Derry City claim President’s Cup with victory over Shamrock Rovers

Derry City have won this season’s President’s Cup.
The Candystripes held on to beat double champions Shamrock Rovers 1-0 in the curtain raiser this evening.
Darragh Markey’s goal proved the difference at Tallaght Stadium.
