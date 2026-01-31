Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Man (50s) killed and two women (60s) injured in Dublin assault

A man in his 50s has died and two women in their 60s have been injured in an assault in North Dublin.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Foster Terrace, beside Croke Park, shortly before 1.30 this morning.

A man was discovered with serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two women were taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The scene on Foster Terrace and a nearby home have been sealed off for a forensic examination – and Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

candle
News

Man (50s) killed and two women (60s) injured in Dublin assault

31 January 2026
st eunans college
News, Audio, Top Stories

St Eunan’s College Parents’ Association launches online petition seeking new building

31 January 2026
ABOD 1
News, Top Stories

PSNI seek man in connection with unveiling of UDA banner during an Apprentice Boys parade in Derry

31 January 2026
Get Smart About Energy
News, Top Stories

DCC launching its ‘Get Smart About Energy Toolkit’

31 January 2026
Advertisement

