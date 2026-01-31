Man (50s) killed and two women (60s) injured in Dublin assault

A man in his 50s has died and two women in their 60s have been injured in an assault in North Dublin.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Foster Terrace, beside Croke Park, shortly before 1.30 this morning.

A man was discovered with serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two women were taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The scene on Foster Terrace and a nearby home have been sealed off for a forensic examination – and Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.