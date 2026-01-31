Michael Murphy named on the Donegal bench as Jim McGuinness names team to face Kerry

Michael Murphy could be set to make his first appearance for Donegal in 2026 on Sunday afternoon in Ballyshannon in their second game of the National Football League Division against Kerry.

Murphy has been named as a sub.

There is no changes named to the team that started the league opener against Dublin.

The team lines out as follows.

1.Gavin Mulreany

2.Caolan McColgan

3.Brendan McCole

4.Peadar Mogan

5.Ryan McHugh

6.Caolan McGonagle

7.Finnbarr Roarty

8.Hugh McFadden

9.Michael Langan

10.Daire Ó Baoill

11.Shane O’Donnell

12.Ciarán Moore

13.Conor O’Donnell

14.Jason McGee

15.Shea Malone