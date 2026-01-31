Nearly 75% of people support under-16 social media ban

Nearly three in four people support banning under-16s from social media, following the controversy around X’s AI tool Grok.

A poll for the Irish Daily Mail finds 74 per cent back an Australian-style ban to protect children online.

Gardaí say Grok is linked to more than 200 investigations into child sexual abuse images.

Tánaiste Simon Harris says the age of digital consent is already 16 and social media companies must properly enforce it, as the government develops an age-verification system through MyGovID.