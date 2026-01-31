St Eunan’s College Parents’ Association launches online petition seeking new building

The Parents’ Association at St Eunan’s College in Letterkenny has launched a petition calling for the school to be added to the Department of Education’s Capital Programme announced this week.

In a statement, the parents say the need for a new building is long overdue and well documented.

Despite the best efforts of staff and management, the statement continues, the existing accommodation does not provide the standard of learning environment that the students deserve.

Meanwhile, Junior Minister Charlie McConalogue says he’ll be seeking an early meeting with Minister Hildegarde Naughton in a bid to find a way forward………….

You can access the petition HERE