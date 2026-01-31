Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Two drivers arrested in Letterkenny for drug driving

Two drivers have been arrested for drug driving in Letterkenny on Thursday.

Gardaí had been on patrol when a vehicle was flagged for not having insurance.

The driver was arrested after they tested positive for cannabis and their vehicle was seized.

A second driver was also arrested after they tested positive for cocaine.

In a separate incident, a vehicle was seized as it did not have a valid NCT.

Gardaí are continuing to conduct checkpoints this Bank Holiday weekend and urging motorists to drive responsibly.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Candle
News

Pedestrian killed in crash in Kildare

31 January 2026
623402675_1220774200235652_2394099580229648808_n
News, Top Stories

Two drivers arrested in Letterkenny for drug driving

31 January 2026
children
News

Nearly 75% of people support under-16 social media ban

31 January 2026
candle
News

Man (50s) killed and two women (60s) injured in Dublin assault

31 January 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Candle
News

Pedestrian killed in crash in Kildare

31 January 2026
623402675_1220774200235652_2394099580229648808_n
News, Top Stories

Two drivers arrested in Letterkenny for drug driving

31 January 2026
children
News

Nearly 75% of people support under-16 social media ban

31 January 2026
candle
News

Man (50s) killed and two women (60s) injured in Dublin assault

31 January 2026
st eunans college
News, Audio, Top Stories

St Eunan’s College Parents’ Association launches online petition seeking new building

31 January 2026
ABOD 1
News, Top Stories

PSNI seek man in connection with unveiling of UDA banner during an Apprentice Boys parade in Derry

31 January 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube