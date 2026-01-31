Two drivers arrested in Letterkenny for drug driving

Two drivers have been arrested for drug driving in Letterkenny on Thursday.

Gardaí had been on patrol when a vehicle was flagged for not having insurance.

The driver was arrested after they tested positive for cannabis and their vehicle was seized.

A second driver was also arrested after they tested positive for cocaine.

In a separate incident, a vehicle was seized as it did not have a valid NCT.

Gardaí are continuing to conduct checkpoints this Bank Holiday weekend and urging motorists to drive responsibly.