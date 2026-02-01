Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Gardaí attend scene of three-car collision in Stranorlar

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a three car collision at Dunwiley in Stranorlar.

There are no initial reports of any serious injuries.

Local reports indicate traffic delays.

Authorities say a full report is awaited.

Top Stories

buncrana pier tragedy
News, Top Stories

Louise James reflects on grief and resilience ahead of 10-year Buncrana Pier Tragedy anniversary

1 February 2026
garda
News, Top Stories

Gardaí attend scene of three-car collision in Stranorlar

1 February 2026
driving-testc6f19982-5fde-4b78-99e9-c75e56540d84
News, Audio, Top Stories

Majority of driving test centres now within 10-week target

1 February 2026
Cao results leaving cert results
News

CAO registration closes today

1 February 2026
Advertisement

