Gardaí attend scene of three-car collision in Stranorlar

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a three car collision at Dunwiley in Stranorlar.
There are no initial reports of any serious injuries.
Local reports indicate traffic delays.
Authorities say a full report is awaited.
