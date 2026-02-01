Gardaí in Donegal issue road safety advice as slurry spreading season begins

Gardaí in Donegal have issued road safety advice as the slurry spreading season begins today.

They say there is likely to be an increase in the number of agricultural vehicles using the roads as a result.

Gardaí are asking motorists to be patient and not to be tempted to overtake if travelling behind a tractor or slow moving vehicle and to always be on the lookout for farm machinery exiting fields and farm yards.

Farmers are also being asked to be safety conscious; if you become aware that traffic is building up behind you, keep left when safe to do so in order for them to pass safely.

Drivers of agricultural vehicles are also reminded of the following: