Gardaí in Donegal issue road safety advice as slurry spreading season begins

Gardaí in Donegal have issued road safety advice as the slurry spreading season begins today.
They say there is likely to be an increase in the number of agricultural vehicles using the roads as a result.
Gardaí are asking motorists to be patient and not to be tempted to overtake if travelling behind a tractor or slow moving vehicle and to always be on the lookout for farm machinery exiting fields and farm yards.
Farmers are also being asked to be safety conscious; if you become aware that traffic is building up behind you, keep left when safe to do so in order for them to pass safely.
Drivers of agricultural vehicles are also reminded of the following:
- Wash down all wheels regularly to avoid carrying mud and stones onto the public road
- Be particularly careful when transporting material such as silage, slurry, sand and gravel so that it does not spill on the road and pose a risk to other road users
- Do not overload trailers in a manner that would cause them to be unstable on the road
- Look out for low bridges, overhanging trees, overhead cables and uneven road surfaces which could cause the load to shift and possibly overturn
- Ensure that equipment/machinery has been serviced properly and is in good working order
- Children should ALWAYS be supervised on farms
- And visitors (including family relatives) may not be familiar with a farm environment and should be accompanied when out on the farm.