Gritters to treat designated routes this evening

All Donegal winter designated gritting routes will be gritted today from 7pm.

It comes as overnight temperatures are forecast to dip to -1 degrees.

Drivers are told to assume no road is ice-free.

*******

(Gritting Routes)

01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
03: National Primary South
04: Inishowen South
05: Inishowen East
06: Inishowen West
07: Milford South
08: Milford North
09: Cill Ulta East
10: Cill Ulta West
11: Na Rosa
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
16: Donegal West
17: Donegal North
18: Donegal South
19: Donegal National Secondary
BT: Buncrana Town
LT: Letterkenny Town

