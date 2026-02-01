Magill Summer School founder Dr Joe Mulholland dies aged 85

Dr Joe Mulholland, the founder of the Magill Summer School, has died at the age of 85 following a long illness, RTÉ reports.

The Ballybofey native was a former Managing Director of RTÉ, retiring at 60 before establishing the Magill Summer School in Glenties.

The annual event became a key forum for discussions on politics and culture, with Mulholland stepping down as director in 2023.

He was also a close friend of Donegal writer Brian Friel and a founding member of the Brian Friel Trust in Glenties.