Ward opposes moves to restrict judicial reviews of new infrastructural projects

A Donegal TD has told the Dail that while he supports efforts to speed up major infrastructural projects, he does not believe the right of people to seek judicial reviews should be limited.

Deputy Charles Ward told the Dail this week that judicial reviews serve to ensure that genuine concerns are heard.

Deputy Ward also backed the campaign for the easing of restrictions on building on the N56 in Donegal.

He urged ministers and planners to liaise more with local public representatives as the new infrastructure plan is progressed……….