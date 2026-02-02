Donegal senator calls for coastal community financial package amid fishing quota cuts

A Donegal senator has called for a coastal community financial package as fishing towns brace for the impact of quota cuts.

Similar appeals have been made in the Dáil and at County Council, with Junior Minister for Fisheries Timmy Dooley confirming talks are ongoing to implement an Income Stabilisation and Climate Compensation Scheme that would extend beyond the pelagic sector.

The scheme was also expected to include a dedicated taskforce, but this has yet to be established. Senator Manus Boyle says he understands it was meant to be operational at the start of the year: