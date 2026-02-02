Three motorists arrested for drug driving in Letterkenny

A number of drivers have been arrested on drug driving charges in Letterkenny over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Gardaí were conducting cross border checkpoints yesterday, where one motorist tested positive for cannabis, one for cocaine and one for cocaine and cannabis.

Meanwhile, Roads Policing Unit were conducting speed checks on the N56 Four Lane Road yesterday morning.

Several vehicles were detected travelling in excess of the 60KPH speed limit in that area and Fixed Charge Penalty Notices were issued.