95-year-old Bundoran native recognised for commitment to community in Australia

A Bundoran native has been honoured for his service to the Snowy Monaro community in New South Wales, Australia.

Paddy Kerrigan, who is 95, received the Cooma Citizen of the Year award last year.

He has been recognised for his contributions to tourism and local history, as well as his role in the Snowy Mountains Hydroelectric Scheme.

He also worked in building and construction and served in emergency services, including as a firefighter, a volunteer with Adaminaby Police and a member of search and rescue teams.

