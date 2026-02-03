Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Additional batch of SMA First Infant Milk recalled over contamination risk


An additional batch of Nestle’s SMA First Infant Milk is being recalled, due to the possible presence of a contaminant which can lead to food poisoning.

Cereulide can cause severe vomiting and is extremely heat resistant.

The affected product has a pack size of 800 grams and an expiry date of December 2027.

The Food Safety Authority says there is no indication this incident has resulted in illness in Ireland, but it’s advising parents not to feed their children any of the products which have been recalled.

