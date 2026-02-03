Appeal for information after three vehicle collision in Stranorlar

Gardaí are appealing for information after a three vehicle collision which occurred in Dunwiley, Stranorlar on Sunday last shortly after 1:45pm.

Two vehicles were stationary on the road waiting for the vehicle in front to turn off onto a side road when they were struck from behind by a third vehicle.

The driver of the third vehicle left the scene on foot.

He was described as being in his 20’s and he was tall and slim.

One passenger from one of the vehicles involved was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital to receive medical treatment for non life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station.