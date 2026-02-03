Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Bus window smashed in Carndonagh

Gardai are investigating an incident of criminal damage in which a bus window was smashed in Inishowen.

At 8.35 on Saturday evening , a bus pulled in at Newpark Road, Carndonagh to let out a number of passengers.

A number of minutes later, something was thrown at the bus, causing a window to smash.

Gardai are urging anyone who may have travelled at that location between 8.30pm and 8.45pm with a dash-cam, to make the footage available to Gardaí.

Any relevant information should be passed on to Gardaí in Buncrana on 074-9320540.

