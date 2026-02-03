Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal Airport director expresses concern on new PSO

The Minister for Transport is facing calls to protect an afternoon air-service from Donegal Airport to Dublin.

Under a new draft Public Service Obligation Contract there are plans to alter current flight times significantly which could have an impact on those travelling to Dublin for vital medical appointments.

Additionally, the new plans show a plane will no longer stay overnight at Donegal Airport which has prompted concerns.

Managing Director at Donegal Airport, Eilís Docherty outlined these issues on today’s Greg Hughes Show:

