First half goals prove costly as ATU exit Trench Cup

Photo: Sinead Breen Donegal GAA

ATU Donegal bowed out of the Higher Education Trench Cup at the semi final stage on Tuesday evening.

The Letterkenny based college who had hopes of returning to the final and making the step back to the Sigerson tier had a shakey first half against Mary Immaculate which proved costly as ATU conceded three goals in that period.

In the end, those goals would be the scores that settled the tie in favour of the Limerick side at the Connacht Centre of Excellence in Mayo.

It finished Mary Immaculate 4-11 ATU Donegal 1-11.

