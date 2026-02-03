Night-time water restrictions continue in Buncrana as leak search ongoing

Uisce Éireann leak detection crews are continuing work today in the Keelogs and Druminor areas of Buncrana in search of a significant leak.

The leak is putting pressure on the daytime water supply, with night-time restrictions in place to allow reservoirs to recover.

Restrictions will run from 11pm tonight until 7am tomorrow to help ensure a normal supply for homes and businesses during the day.

Customers are being asked to use water carefully and report any leaks.

Simple measures such as taking shorter showers, using a basin in the sink and fixing dripping taps are also being encouraged.