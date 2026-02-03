Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Office of Derry MLA Sinéad McLaughlin defaced over weekend

The office of a Derry MLA was defaced over the weekend in what police are treating as a sectarian-motivated hate crime.

MLA Sinéad McLaughlin shared an image on social media showing the words “Give us a park in Tullyally” spray-painted in blue on the shutter of her Spencer Road office.

Police, who received the report on Sunday, say investigations are ongoing and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Meanwhile, Ms McLaughlin has appealed to those responsible to contact her by email regarding their concerns.

