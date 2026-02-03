Petition launched for retention of vital afternoon Donegal–Dublin cancer flight

A petition is calling for the retention of the afternoon air link between Donegal and Dublin.

It has attracted over 1,000 signatures so far and highlights the importance of the service for medical travel, particularly for cancer patients who rely on same day return journeys.

Concerns arise under a new draft Public Service Obligation contract which proposes changes to flight times.

The petition urges Transport Minister Darragh O’Brien to guarantee workable same day return flights, including early Dublin arrivals, late Donegal returns and the retention of the midday service within the PSO.

Mary Coyle of Donegal Cancer Flights and Services says if patients cannot travel for treatment and return home the same day, the PSO has failed its purpose:

The petition can be found HERE.