Seriously ill St. Johnston toddler transferred to Newcastle

A toddler from St. Johnston who is seriously ill was transferred to the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle on Saturday to receive treatment.

Daibhín Curran had been receiving the highest level of life support available in Ireland at Our Lady’s Hospital for Sick Children, after being diagnosed with myocarditis and cardiomyopathy, along with rhinovirus and parvovirus infections, before arriving at the hospital which has an international reputation for cardiology care.

Daibhín’s aunt, Lisa Crawford has thanked everyone for the support on her GoFundMe page to support the family which has reached over €61,000 and for keeping the family in thoughts and prayers.

She has said that there will be more local fundraising going on in the coming weeks.