Stolen car recovered following cross border operation

Three people are due in court on a number of matters after a car stolen in Northern Ireland was recovered in Donegal a week ago today.

Gardaí were alerted to theft, and a coordinated response followed between themselves and the PSNI.

As part of that response, extensive patrols were conducted by Ballybofey Gardaí, the Donegal Town Roads Policing Unit and the armed support unit.

The stolen vehicle in question was stopped later that day in the area of Spierstown, Donegal Town following the deployment of a stinger device.

The driver and two passengers were arrested.