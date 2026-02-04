Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Carberry tells EU Budget Committee funding must be ringfenced for PEACEPLUS

A Midlands North West MEP says there must be dedicated funding for the ‘PEACEPLUS’ programme in the next EU Budget.

Nina Carberry, a member of the Budget Committee, says the latest round of talks in Brussels come as the Donegal Action Plan for ‘PEACEPLUS’, worth €7.6 million for 2025–2026, is currently being delivered across the county.

In Donegal, funding is supporting 32 peacebuilding projects, the most recent of which was launched at Mongorry Lake yesterday.

Ms Carberry says the noises from the European Council are positive, but she wants specific guarantees…….

