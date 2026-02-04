Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig calls for more staffing at Donegal piers and harbours

Cllr Micheal Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig has called for more staff to be employed at piers and harbours across the county.

During a recent plenary meeting, it was confirmed by Donegal County Council that they will meet with the fishing sector to address the issue.

Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig says that islands down the west of the country have gotten the needed funding to propel projects, and the effort must be made here to see the same.

He added that while he welcomes the news, more must be done to support the industry: