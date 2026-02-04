Find Insurance announced as first-ever Derry GAA stadium sponsor

Find Insurance, the Business Insurance Broker based in Derry, has announced a landmark partnership with Derry GAA, becoming the first-ever stadium naming rights sponsor of both Celtic Park in Derry City and the Owenbeg Derry GAA Centre near Dungiven.

The multi-year agreement represents one of the most significant commercial partnerships in the county’s history.

As part of the deal, the venues will be officially renamed Find Insurance Celtic Park and Find Insurance Owenbeg.

The partnership will deliver extensive brand visibility for Find Insurance across stadium signage, broadcast references, digital platforms, and community events.

Celtic Park, with a capacity of over 16,000, has become one of Ulster’s most iconic GAA venues, regularly selling out during National Football League and Senior Championship fixtures.

Owenbeg Derry GAA Centre is home to elite training facilities and has hosted major events including the GAA World Games (2023) and Féile na nÓg (2025, returning in 2026).

Colin Mullan, Managing Director at Find Insurance said:

“We are incredibly proud to partner with Derry GAA and to support two venues that sit at the heart of sport, culture, and community in this county.

At Find Insurance, we believe in backing organisations that inspire ambition, promote wellbeing, and bring people together.

Becoming the naming rights partner for Celtic Park and Owenbeg is a natural fit for us, and we are excited to play a role in helping Derry GAA continue its journey of growth and excellence over the coming years.”

John Keenan, Derry GAA Chairman said:

”This partnership with Find Insurance marks a historic moment for Derry GAA.

We are delighted to welcome a forward-thinking and community-driven company as our first-ever stadium naming rights partner.

This support will allow us to strengthen our facilities, create more opportunities for players at every level, and further develop the programmes that make both Celtic Park and Owenbeg such integral parts of our community.

We look forward to working closely with the Find Insurance team as we enter this exciting new chapter.”

With over five decades of experience, Find Insurance has built a reputation as a trusted commercial brokerage dedicated to supporting Derry based businesses.