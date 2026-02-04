Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
ICS backs call for current Donegal – Dublin flight timetable to be maintained

The Interim CEO of the Irish Cancer Society has written to Health Minister Jennifer Carroll McNeill urging her to intervene in the discussions on a new PSO contract for the Donegal to Dublin Air Service.

The contract is up for renewal at the end of this month, with speculation that flight times will be changed to such an extent that people will no longer be able to fly to Dublin in the morning or an appointment, and fly back to Donegal that evening.

Yesterday, the Donegal Cancer Flights and Services group launched a petition calling for the retention of the current timetable.

Donegal native Edel Shovlin is interim CEO of the Irish Cancer Society – She’s backing that call………..

 

