Inishowen Cllr encourages participation in DCB energy study

One Inishowen Councillor is encouraging people to engage with a data gathering exercise next week.

This exercise seeks to compare energy consumption between homes affected by defective concrete and those which are not.

It is set to begin on Tuesday, 10th February and can be carried out using a Free Home Energy Saving Kit available to be loaned from libraries across Donegal.

Cllr Joy Beard is pointing out how homes facing the affects of defective concrete use more energy than other homes and would like to receive the data from participants:

DCB house
News

Inishowen Cllr encourages participation in DCB energy study

4 February 2026
cso logo new
News

Donegal disposable income 18.1% below national average

4 February 2026
Credit: Royal Mail
News

Three new "postboxes of the future" installed in Derry

4 February 2026
PSNI police
News

Motorcyclist injured in Sion Mills crash

4 February 2026
Advertisement

