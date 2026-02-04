Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Potential of devolution is not being realised – McCrossan

This week marks the second anniversary of the restoration of the Stormont institutions, but it’s been claimed the promise and potential of devolution has not been realised.

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan says there is no coherent plan coming from the Executive which continues to hide behind excuses.

Mr McCrossan is a member of the SDLP, which chose to go into opposition rather than join the Executive.

In a speech marking the second anniversary this week, he told the Assembly people want delivery, but they are losing patience………..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Greg Hughes 2026
The Greg Hughes Show, Audio, Playback

The Greg Hughes Show Wednesday 04/02/2026

4 February 2026
donegal airport
News, Audio, Top Stories

ICS backs call for current Donegal – Dublin flight timetable to be maintained

4 February 2026
letterkenny university hospital
News, Top Stories

58 patients awaiting beds at LUH this morning – INMO

4 February 2026
HSE logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Milford Cllr suggests vacant HSE properties could become housing

4 February 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Greg Hughes 2026
The Greg Hughes Show, Audio, Playback

The Greg Hughes Show Wednesday 04/02/2026

4 February 2026
donegal airport
News, Audio, Top Stories

ICS backs call for current Donegal – Dublin flight timetable to be maintained

4 February 2026
letterkenny university hospital
News, Top Stories

58 patients awaiting beds at LUH this morning – INMO

4 February 2026
HSE logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Milford Cllr suggests vacant HSE properties could become housing

4 February 2026
MEP Nina Carberry
News, Audio, Top Stories

Carberry tells EU Budget Committee funding must be ringfenced for PEACEPLUS

4 February 2026
Dan McCrossan
News, Audio, Top Stories

Potential of devolution is not being realised – McCrossan

4 February 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube