Potential of devolution is not being realised – McCrossan

This week marks the second anniversary of the restoration of the Stormont institutions, but it’s been claimed the promise and potential of devolution has not been realised.

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan says there is no coherent plan coming from the Executive which continues to hide behind excuses.

Mr McCrossan is a member of the SDLP, which chose to go into opposition rather than join the Executive.

In a speech marking the second anniversary this week, he told the Assembly people want delivery, but they are losing patience………..