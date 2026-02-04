Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Ramelton native Reverend Richard Kerr to be new Moderator of Presbyterian Church

The new Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland is Reverend Richard Kerr.

Rev Kerr, who grew up near Ramelton, is currently the minister of Templepatrick Presbyterian Church in County Antrim.

He was elected Moderator-Designate yesterday evening during the Church’s annual election for its senior office bearer.

The 60-year-old spent over 10 years as a mission worker in Malawi and has strong ties to the Northwest, including time spent in his teens with the Derry/Donegal Christian Fellowship.

